‘Galliyan’ singer Ankit Tiwari to perform in Hyderabad on Sept 23

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:39 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood playback singer, music director, and composer Ankit Tiwari is all set to get Hyderabad grooving on September 23.

The popular singer, known for tracks like ‘Galliyan’ and ‘Sunn Raha Hai’, will be performing at the Xora Bar & Kitchen in Jubilee Hills next Friday from 8.30 pm onwards. Tiwari’s performance will go on for two hours and his fans will get a chance to witness him perform his hit songs live.

Tiwari started his singing career in 2011 with the release of the film ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster’, where he composed and rendered the song ‘Saheb Bada Hatila’. His next release ‘Sunn Raha Hai’ from ‘Aashiqui 2’ (2013) got him his first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. His most successful song happened to be ‘Galliyan’ from ‘Ek Villain’, for which he received Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Ankit recently crooned ‘Galliyan Returns’ for ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

Book your tickets here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/ankit-tiwari-live-xora/ET00340027 .