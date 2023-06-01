| Weekend Guide Heres Whats Going On In The City

Weekend guide: Here’s what’s going on in the city

Looking for things to do in and around Hyderabad this weekend? This weekly events guide has you covered. Read on.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 03:19 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: Looking for things to do around Hyderabad this weekend? Whether you’re interested in theatre, comedy, music, or cinema, our weekly events guide has you covered.

Savaan-e-Hayat

Marking the 39th anniversary of the demise of theatre doyen Qadir Ali Baig, ‘Savaan-e-Hayat’, a play staged by the internationally acclaimed artist will be presented. The play is based on the reported biography of Queen Hayat Bakshi Begum, who ruled Golconda in the 17th century.

When: June 3, 7.30 pm

Where: Radisson Blu Plaza, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Motor Fest:

Brace yourself this weekend for sheer speed, adrenaline rush, and the camaraderie of fellow racers as Boulder Hills in Hyderabad will be turned into a race track this week. The event will also have delectable food and drinks as you groove to live music and DJ beats. The event is conducted to support kids with heart conditions.

When: June 3 & 4, 4 pm

Where: Boulder Hills, Gachibowli

Registrations: Book My Show

Baithak 5 – Hyderabadi Stand-up:

Hyderabad-based stand-up comic Syed Bashaar is all set to engage the audiences with his Hyderabadi and hilarious stories exclusive to this city and the people that love the humour of it.

When: June 4, from 6.48 pm

Where: Aaromalé, Film Nagar

Registrations: Book My Show

Ankit Tiwari Live:

Singer Ankit Tiwari will be performing at a live concert in the city. Tiwari is known for his soulful tracks like ‘Sun Raha Hai Na Tu’ and ‘Teri Galliyan’ among others.

When: June 3, 8 pm

Where: Grease Monkey, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Sundown Soireé

Unwind listening to hypnotic music at the poolside lounge where you will be served delicacies and perfect cocktails. The pool is accessible till 7 pm in the evening.

When: June 4, 4 pm

Where: Mazzo-Marriott Executive Apartments, Gachibowli

Registrations: Book My Show

Breezy Sundowner:

Groove to the hip-hop extravaganza presented by Bloc Sessions, featuring DJs Sahej and Prix.

When: June 4, 4 pm

Where: Breeze Monkey, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

SCC picnic cinema

Enjoy your favourite rom-com films under the stars and open skies, surrounded by lush green grass, as Sunset Cinema Club is offering this new cinematic experience to the denizens!

When: Hum Tum, June 4 at 7 pm

Where: Ongolf Brewery, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Book My Show