Gambhir prefers Siraj as second pacer against England

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:42 pm

Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj had a wonderful debut to his Test career as he emerged top wicket-taker for India in the tour Down Under that India won to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He also took five wickets in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane to play a key role in visitors’ big win.

With the Test series against England all set to begin on Friday, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir picked his team for the challenge. He went with the new opening pair of Rohit Sharma and youngster Shubman Gill, who also made his debut in the Australian tour. He also included Siraj as his specialist seamer adding to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav, who were recovering from niggles. He also preferred three spinners that has Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel along with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Five bowlers, hundred percent. I have always been a firm believer that India has to go in with five bowlers in any condition. So, probably Axar bats at No.7, it is a direct swap between Jadeja and Axar, Ashwin at No.8. Ashwin will be really confident after what he did at the SCG, Axar can contribute with the bat. So, India needs about 350-odd runs, and they have got the bowling attack to get England out,” said Gambhir.