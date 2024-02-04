Game On: Bland, repetitive and uninspiring

Review of just-released free-to-play One Punch Man World

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 4 February 2024, 11:30 PM

The game opens in a dream sequence where you play as Saitama and are expected to defeat villain Vaccine Man.

Making video games based on popular anime is big business. One only needs to look as far as Bandai Namco’s Ultimate Ninja Storm series based on the events from Naruto or 2019’s more meta Jump Force to understand that people will spend time and money if given the opportunity to experience their favourite characters and anime worlds.

Thus, one doesn’t need to search for a rationale behind the making of One Punch Man World (OPMW), a once-popular anime likely to garner both eyeballs and eager early installers.

Published by Crunchyroll Games, the makers have no qualms about their desire to get you to completely install the game, going so far as to promise rewards for players willing to do so. However, downloading the game is no smooth process.

The game opens in a dream sequence where you play as Saitama (the One Punch Man) and then its plot expands when you are expected to defeat the villain Vaccine Man. However, your engagement with Saitama ends with that battle as the game then expects you to play with other heroes who weren’t able to defeat Vaccine Man.

The plot involves an agency, lots of team-building exercises, simulations to train and motivational content from generic characters the game calls ‘bearded man’ and ‘bespectacled man’. The narrative is slow, uninspiring and gives players no reason to care for the tasks the game throws up.

In terms of gameplay, the game’s makers have chosen to highlight cinematic overplay or skill. While combat sequences look good, there is very little for you to do here. You repeatedly beat up bad guys to fill your ultimate attacks and then use them when ready. There is no give or take in combat and you experience no challenge whatsoever. In my time with the game, I never once felt I wouldn’t win or I needed to focus. To add to the misery, the visuals lose novelty quickly and the overall experience is simply bland.

This game isn’t worth your time, effort or bandwidth. Stay away, even if you are a fan of One Punch Man. There are much better games to try.