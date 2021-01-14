Gandhi hospital sanitation worker to get first Covid jab

Officials also pointed out that Covaxin, the Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, will not be administered to anybody on the first day

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The first dose of Covid vaccine Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute, Pune, is expected to be administered to a sanitation worker at Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.

Senior health officials on Wednesday confirmed that out of a list of 30 healthcare workers from Gandhi Hospital who were supposed to get the vaccinated on Saturday, the first dose will be administered to a sanitation employee. Officials also pointed out that Covaxin, the Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, will not be administered to anybody on the first day.

