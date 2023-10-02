| Gandhi Is The Only Mahatma And Father Of The Nation Siddaramaiah

"He reached out to people through the simplicity of his life, without any propaganda material or technology," said Siddaramaiah after inaugurating the Gandhi Jayanti programme held at Gandhi Bhavan.

By IANS Published Date - 02:46 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Bengaluru: Gandhi is the only Mahatma and ‘Father of the Nation’, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday and added that the Mahatma reached every nook and corner of the world with just the mantra of non-violence.

The programme was held in association with the Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and other departments.

“Once when Mahatma Gandhi was travelling in a third-class compartment on a train, a fellow passenger asked him, ‘Why are you travelling in the third-class seat?’ To this, Mahatma Gandhi replied, ‘There is no fourth class compartment in the train. If there was, I would have travelled there. As it’s not available I am travelling in the third class’,” the Chief Minister cited this incident as an example of the simplicity of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s aspirations are included in the programs formulated by our government. As per Gandhi’s aspiration, the aim of our government is to provide life opportunities to the last person,” he said.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil and others were present on the occasion.

