Hyderabad: Municipal bodies to take-up all arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

As part of these efforts, 74 immersion points, 24 portable immersion baby ponds, 27 baby ponds, distribution of nearly 1 crore clay Ganesh idols

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with other municipal departments including HMDA and HMWS&SB will take-up all possible arrangements to ensure Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and the immersion procession are held successfully in Hyderabad.

Chairing a coordination meeting between different government departments including GHMC, HMDA, water board, health wing, fire department, R&B, power utilities and members of Ganesh Utsav Committee on Wednesday, Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said that there will be no compromise and measures at every level will be taken to ensure grand Ganesh Chaturthi and immersion celebrations.

As part of these efforts, 74 immersion points, 24 portable immersion baby ponds, 27 baby ponds, distribution of nearly 1 crore clay Ganesh idols, establishment 36 immersion platforms around the Tank Bund will be taken-up by multiple departments. A total of 453 personnel from Disaster Rescue Force (DRF) and another 100 professional divers/swimmers will be available in nearly 33 lakes where the Ganesh idols will be immersed. A total of 10, 500 GHMC sanitation workers will be deployed for removal of immersed idols.

Commissioner visits areas impacted by rain in Secunderabad

Following heavy rains, the GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose along with senior officials visited several regions in Secunderabad to inspect the relief works. The Commissioner directed officials to quickly complete the process of removal of inundated water from low-lying areas that will enable the local residents to move around freely. The Commissioner also ensured that all repair and relief works will be completed in a day or two.

Also Read Hyderabad CP reviews security arrangements ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Milad un Nabi