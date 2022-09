Wine shops to remain closed for 2 days in Cyberabad

Published Date - 09:25 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Representational image. All the toddy and wine shops, including bars in star hotels and clubs shall remain closed in view of Ganesh idols immersion in Hyderabad from Friday 6 am to Sunday 6 am.

Hyderabad: All liquor outlets in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits will be closed in view of the Ganesh idols final immersion from Friday 6 am to Sunday 6 am.

As per a notification issued by Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Thursday, in the interest of public peace and tranquillity, all the toddy and wine shops, including bars in star hotels and clubs shall remain closed.