Hyderabad Metro to extend train services during Ganesh immersion

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: In view of the Ganesh Immersion procession in the city on Friday, for the convenience of passengers, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has decided to extend the metro train services beyond the usual operating hours.

Accordingly, the last train will start at 1 am in the early hours of Saturday, September 10 from respective originating stations and reach at the respective terminating stations by about 2 am, MD, HMRL, NVS Reddy on Thursday said.

The services will commence from 6 am as per usual schedule. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe, the MD added.