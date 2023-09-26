Ganesh immersion: Tight security in place in Bhainsa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Nirmal: The Bhainsa town has put under a tight security blanket to prevent untoward incidents during the Ganesh immersion procession on Friday.

Bhainsa Additional Superintendent of Police Kantilal Patil said 570 policemen including a Superintendent of Police, two ASPs, 4 Sub-Divisional Police Officers, 15 Inspectors and 45 Sub-Inspectors were deployed in the town. Streets have come under surveillance of 200 CCTV cameras connected to a special command control room created in the town. Fifty drone cameras would be flown to patrol the route of the procession.

Meanwhile, authorities of the municipality and other departments made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the procession. Police have already convened a meeting with elders of different religions and sought their cooperation to organize the procession peacefully. They advised the public not to trust rumors being spread on social media platforms. They requested the locals to approach officials if anyone creates trouble.

Around 170 idols were installed in different parts of the town. They would initially reach Panjeshaw Chowk and would be taken to Kisan Galli and Purana Bazar. They would be immersed in Gaddennavagu project situated on the outskirts of the town with the help of two large cranes.