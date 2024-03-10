Electrician apprehended for murdering pan shop owner in Nirmal

A person was arrested for allegedly murdering a youngster in Bhainsa, following financial disputes on Saturday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 07:35 PM

Nirmal: A person was arrested for allegedly murdering a youngster in Bhainsa, following financial disputes on Saturday night. He was produced before press persons in Bhainsa on Sunday. A screwdriver, motorcycle and mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

Briefing details of the arrest, Bhainsa ASP Kanthilal Patil said that Zubair, an electrician was apprehended for allegedly stabbing Syed Sohail (24), a pan shop owner, following a tiff over cash. Haimad was immediately shifted to a hospital in Nizamabad, but succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. A case was registered against him based on a complaint received from Soheb, brother of the victim.

On being interrogated, Zubair confessed to killing Sohail by stabbing him with a screw driver after taking him to the outskirts of the town. He admitted that he dumped the electrician in a canal and fled away from the scene. However, the electrician’s friends managed to find Sohail with bleeding injuries and rushed him to a hospital. A special team was formed to nab the accused person.

Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila and Bhainsa ASP Kanthilal Patil commended Bhainsa Inspector Raja Reddy, Sub-Inspectors Shareef and Md Gouse and his team members for solving the mystery behind the murder in a day.