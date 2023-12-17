Woman charred to death after LPG cylinder explodes in Nirmal

Bhainsa Rural Sub-Inspector K Srikanth said Gummula Drupadi, a homemaker and the wife of Linganna, a farmer, was trapped inside her tin-sheet roofed hut which went up in flames after the explosion at around 11 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Nirmal: A 54-year-old woman was charred to death after an LPG cylinder exploded due to leakage of the gas at Kamol village in Bhainsa mandal on Saturday night.

Bhainsa Rural Sub-Inspector K Srikanth said Gummula Drupadi, a homemaker and the wife of Linganna, a farmer, was trapped inside her tin-sheet roofed hut which went up in flames after the explosion at around 11 pm. She was charred to death after the hut collapsed on her.

When the woman raised an alaram, neighbors and her husband tried to rescue Drupadi but in vain as the hut went up in flames. She is survived by a daughter and son.

Based on a complaint recieved from Linganna, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.