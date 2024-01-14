Telangana: Bhainsa beckons foodies with sweets for the soul

Traditional sweets making families from Rajasthan, settled in the town, have been selling the mouth-watering sweet recipes Ghewar, Badusha and Kalam for 45 years

Ghevar sold in eateries of Bhainsa.

Nirmal: Notorious for communal clashes, Bhainsa town, however has a special place in the hearts of foodies for selling tickling taste buds with sweet recipes Ghevar, Badusha, Kalam, etc.

Traditional sweets making families from Rajasthan, settled in the town, have been selling the mouth-watering sweet recipes Ghewar, Badusha and Kalam for 45 years. Their recipes brought recognition to the town of communal clashes over a period of time. And those who cross the town would never miss to taste the sweets.

Bodhilal, proprietor of an eatery at Panjesha Chowrasta said the sweet dishes were introduced by certain Marwari families of Rajasthan to the residents of the town way back in the 1980s. The families have impeccable culinary skills. The sweets prepared by the families stand out when compared to that made in any other place in Telangana, he remarked.

The dishes have many takers from not only Telangana, but also several parts of the world such as Dubai, USA and many other countries considering its deliciousness. The customers from abroad place orders over the phone and the eateries send the sweets through couriers services by collecting charges for transportation.

Meanwhile, the devotees of Sri Gnana Saraswati temple in Basar and Gurudwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded of neighboring Maharashtra visit Bhainsa town only to have Ghevar topped with malai and other sweets. The eateries register brisk sales during the Sankranti festival. They are swarmed by foodies till late evening.

Locals said that though the communal clashes brought disrepute to the town, the sweet recipes have helped it in getting a special identity. As per the makers of the sweet dishes, Ghevar is priced at Rs 300 per kilogram. If the filigreed Rajasthani sweet is made of pure ghee, rate is around Rs 600 a kg, while sugar-free dish is sold for Rs 500 per kg.