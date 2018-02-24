Gang held for cheating businessman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda police nabbed two persons on charges of cheating a businessman from Karnataka here on Friday. Police said they had deceived the victim showing him fake gold biscuits and collected cash. Police recovered Rs 10 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Pankaj Kumar Agarwal, 24, a chartered accountancy student and a resident of Odisha; Bhai Lal Bai alias Bobby, 42, a hawala racketeer from Kachiguda and Mehul Kumar Patel alias Mehul from Kachiguda.

Two other gang members are absconding. According to the police, Agarwal, while in Ahmedabad, had come into contact with the other suspects who were into gold trading in Gujarat. He learned that they were cheating people showing them fake gold biscuits.

They then plotted and targeted Mahadev, a businessman from Bidar in Karnataka. Mahadev had contacted Agarwal through Facebook requesting gold after Agarwal informed him that he and his associates were into international gold trade.

“Mahadev met them in Gujarat, where he was shown fake gold biscuits. They promised him to sell gold at prices lesser than the market value and that it would be supplied in Hyderabad by their agents. They collected Rs 30 lakh from him in installments,” police said.

Even after repeated reminders, the suspects did not hand over the gold and avoided him. Based on Mahadev’s complaint, a case was booked and the gang was held. Efforts are on to nab the absconding suspects.