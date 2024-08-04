Gangrape case: Rachakonda police seal bar and restaurant for illegal activities

The management of the bar and restaurant was allegedly allowing customers to consume liquor and stay in the rooms day and night, and encouraging illegal activities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 06:38 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police in coordination with the Ranga Reddy district authorities sealed the Srirastu Bar and Restaurant, and hotel premises where a software employee was recently sexually assaulted by two persons.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Sudheer Babu who supervised the entire process has warned that those who cause inconvenience to people, indulge in unlawful and illegal activities will not be spared under any circumstances.