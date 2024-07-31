Hyderabad techie gangrape case: Police form special teams to nab absconding second suspect

31 July 2024

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police formed special teams to nab the second suspect in the software employee sexual assault case.

A woman, aged around 25 years, was sexually assaulted by two persons known to her at a bar and restaurant in Vanasthalipuram on Monday night. The woman who got a job in a software company had come to the place to celebrate along with her friends.

Two persons Gautham, a childhood friend of the victim and another person M Shivaji Reddy, who is a local Congress leader from Chotuppal had sexually assaulted the woman,” said Vanasthalipuram Inspector, Kasi Reddy.

The police managed to arrest Gautham on Tuesday evening and produced him before the court while Shivaji Reddy is absconding.

According to reports in various public domain, Shivaji Reddy is close to a senior leader of Congress party and due to the pressure the police have not been able to arrest the suspect.

However, the police maintained that only when they nab Shivaji Reddy they can know his political affiliations.