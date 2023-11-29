Gangula challenges Bandi to take oath in Bhagyalakshmi temple

Informing that BRS activists caught the MP while distributing the amount, the minister challenged Sanjay Kumar to take an oath at the Bhagyalakshmi temple if the latter was not involved in the distribution of money and liquor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

KARIMNAGAR: Refuting the BJP allegation that BRS activists distributed money to voters in Kothapalli, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said it was the BJP’s Karimnagar candidate Bandhi Sanjay Kumar who distributed money to voters in Kothapalli on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kamalakar said being a Parliament member, Sanjay Kumar should have maintained decorum. Instead of doing so, the MP violated the election model code. Visuals of Sanjay Kumar distributing the amount among the voters were also recorded in CCTV cameras, he said.

Besides making false allegations on ruling party workers, MP attacked the houses of BRS workers and thrashed them, he said, asking why did Sanjay Kumar not lodge a complaint with the police if he came to know about the distribution of money by BRS workers.

Expressing confidence of being re-elected as the legislator from Karimnagar for the fourth consecutive term with a thumping majority, he said the BRS would form the government for a third term.