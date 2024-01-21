Defection of leaders danger to all parties: Gangula Kamalakar

Gangula Kamalakar promised to give return gifts to party workers in a gesture of gratitude for their service and extend all kinds of support including political, economic and social

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MLA and former Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday said leaders who defect to other parties would always be at the crossroads and there was always a danger to the party from such leaders.

At the time of elections, they shift their loyalty to whoever offer money, he said while participating in a party meeting here. Terming the recent election as the toughest one since senior most leaders contested, he said that he would be more thankful to the party workers, who strove hard for his victory. He promised to give return gifts to party workers in a gesture of gratitude for their service and extend all kinds of support including political, economic and social.

Asking the party cadre not to lose hope, he said good days were ahead. BRS was Telangana’s household party.