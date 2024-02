Gangula Kamalakar condoles death of Lasya Nanditha

Expressing deep concern over the sudden demise of the legislature, the Karimnagar MLA extended his support to Lasya's family members.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 09:55 AM

Karimnagar: Former Minister Gangula Kamalakar expressed his condolences over the death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha.

