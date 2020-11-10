Ganja peddling gang busted in Karimnagar 

Based on reliable information that some of youth were smoking ganja, the taskforce and Town-II police conducted raids in an isolated place near Shiva theatre at around 11 am

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Commissionerate Police busted a gang of ganja suppliers and detained five members here on Tuesday. Police seized 4, 100 kg of ganja, a bike and five mobile phones from them.

Based on reliable information that some of youth were smoking ganja, the taskforce and Town-II police conducted raids in an isolated place near Shiva theatre at around 11 am.

They found two persons, Yerrolla Ramesh of Vatepalli, Sangareddy district and Annam Krishna of Ramaraopalli, Palakurthi mandal, Peddapalli district, were moving under suspicious circumstances.

On checking, police found ganja packets with them. Based on information given by duo, the cops arrested three more persons Jadi Ajay, Durgam Sridhar of Vannaram, Ramadugu mandal, and Madisetti Raj Kumar of Gandhiroad, Kothapalli mandal of Karimnagar.

According to police, the gang members, in their bid to make easy money, were encouraging local youth to smoke ganja, and getting them addicted.

Procuring a kg of ganja at Rs 7,000 from outside the district, the gang members were selling small packets of ganja to youngsters. Each packet was being sold at Rs 500.

