Gaurang’s Kitchen to organise a two-day Deccan food-cum-music Festival on February 25 & 26

The festival, taking place on February 25 and 26, celebrates the rich heritage and culture of the Deccan region, with a focus on the famous Nawabi cuisine – but with a completely vegetarian twist, curated by well-known designer Gaurang Shah.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: If you’re a foodie looking to indulge in traditional cuisine with a unique twist, then the Deccan Food Festival organised by Gaurang’s Kitchen, coupled with enchanting Mushaira, Sufi Qawwali, and poetry in Hyderabad this month, is an event you won’t want to miss.

The festival, taking place on February 25 and 26, celebrates the rich heritage and culture of the Deccan region, with a focus on the famous Nawabi cuisine – but with a completely vegetarian twist, curated by well-known designer Gaurang Shah.

Gaurang’s unique take on traditional cuisine promises to tantalise your taste buds and leave you wanting more. “I wanted to bring a new dimension to the festival by adding a vegetarian twist to the traditional Nawabi cuisine. The festival is an opportunity to relive the rich culinary heritage of the Deccan region with a modern twist,” says Gaurang.

The Deccan food-cum-music festival will feature over 20 varieties of traditional dishes from the regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Treat yourself to a gastronomic experience of Shahi badam shorba, Vegetable haleem, Shammi kabab, Tandoori chaap, and more, served on a grand thali. Each of these dishes boasts unique flavours and preparation methods that are sure to tantalise your taste buds.

“This is a not-to-be-missed event for every person who visits Hyderabad. Come and join us in celebrating the rich heritage of this beautiful region,” says Gaurang.