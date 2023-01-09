Celebrate Pongal and Sankranti with authentic Indian flavours

The Manduva Project and Gaurang’s Kitchen collaborate to bring you a wide range of yummy combos

Published Date - 04:28 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Pongal and Sankranti are just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with the flavours of India? The Manduva Project and Gaurang’s Kitchen have teamed up to bring you a selection of authentic and innovative recipes from January 13 to 15.

The Manduva Project is an artisanal handmade pickle, podi, fryums, spice, and condiments business based in Andhra Pradesh. Using traditional hand-pounding and drying techniques with farm-fresh ingredients and no preservatives, they have created over 30 diverse and flavourful products.

Gaurang’s Kitchen celebrates India’s culinary traditions and flavours, with a strong emphasis on seasonality and local ingredients. Their menu offers extensive dishes from all regions of the country, and they seek to revive and enrich conventional flavours by serving up traditional food that pays homage to the forgotten recipes of our ancestors.

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with The Manduva Project for the celebration of Pongal and Sankranti. At Gaurang’s Kitchen, we strive to bring authentic and traditional flavours to the table, and The Manduva Project’s handmade pickles, podi, fryums, spice, and condiments perfectly complement our menu. I am excited to see how the combination of our expertise and passion for Indian cuisine will result in truly special and memorable dishes for our customers,” said Gaurang Shah, founder of Gaurang’s Kitchen.

During this collaboration, The Manduva Project’s spices and sprinkles will bring an authentic taste to the Andhra and Gujarati recipes that Gaurang’s Kitchen specialises in.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to taste the unique and flavourful dishes from The Manduva Project and Gaurang’s Kitchen.