Gayatri Chinnipilli from Secunderabad wins Miss India Queen of Hearts East 2022 title

Gayatri Chinnipilli from Secunderabad won the Miss India Queen of Hearts East 2022 season title on December 29. She won the title in the teen category (13-18 years).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Gayatri Chinnipilli from Secunderabad won the Miss India Queen of Hearts East 2022 season title on December 29. She won the title in the teen category (13-18 years).

The Grand Finale of the event was held on December 29 at Hyatt Centric, Janakpuri, New Delhi. Gayatri also won the MIQH Mrs. Beauty with Brains 2022 subtitle in the beauty pageant competition.

“I want to reach out to more people and inform them that gender doesn’t determine your potential. Live your life with a positive attitude and reach your goals,” said Gayathri.

Indian actor and Big Boss 8 fame, Sonali Raut joined as a jury member on the elite panel, and Dr. Sudhir Gupta (MLC Shajahpur- Pilibhit) graced the event as the chief guest.