Gayatri, Deepika hog limelight at Inter-School Chess Tournament

Gayatri and Deepika bagged top honours in the senior and juniors categories respectively at the Inter-School Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Top performers at the Inter-School Chess Tournament on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Gayatri and Deepika bagged top honours in the senior and juniors categories respectively at the Inter-School Chess Tournament organised by the Telangana State Chess Association and SLAN at the Zilla Parishad High School, Gachibowli on Thursday.

Gayatri scored five points from as many rounds to emerge champion. Shiva Kumar and Durga Babu settled for the second and third spots with four and three points respectively.

In the junior category, Deepika took home the gold with four points while Madhu and K Ganesh scored three points each to claim silver and bronze medals respectively.

Results: Senior Level: 1 Gayatri (5), 2 Shiva Kumar (4), 3 Durga Babu (3); Junior Level: 1 Deepika (4), 2 Madhu (3), 3 K Ganesh (3).