GBHS beat Pudami School 4-1 at RFYS football tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: Government Boys High School, Golkonda defeated Pudami School, Nagaram 4-1 in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football tournament played at Loyola Degree and PG college football ground, Alwal, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

For the winners, Fazal, Sufiyan, Raheem and Aleem scored a goal each. In the other clashes, Babu Jagjivan Ram Govt Degree College and Ganges Valley recorded 2-0 victories against Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology and Kennedy High Global School, Bachupally respectively.

Results: Babu Jagjivan Ram Govt Degree College 2 (Navaneshwar 1, Yashwant 1) bt Sreenidhi Institute Of Science and Technology 0; Ganges Valley 2 (Zahrah 1, Lasya 1) bt Kennedy High Global School Bachupally 0; Govt Boys High School, Golkonda 4 (Fazal 1, Sufiyan 1, Raheem 1, Aleem 1) bt Pudami School Nagaram 1 (Akhil 1).

