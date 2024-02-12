GCC Indian community wants Modi to provide social security for gulf migrants

Welcoming Modi to UAE, where the PM is going to participate in "Ahlan Modi" program to be held in Abu Dhabi, they wanted to take steps for social security of migrant labourers

Published Date - 12 February 2024

Karimnagar: Indian community in Gulf Cooperation Council countries wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide social security for Indian migrant workers in the gulf region. Welcoming Modi to UAE, where the PM is going to participate in “Ahlan Modi” program to be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as well as inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir on Wednesday, they wanted to take steps for social security of migrant labourers.

The meeting of the Indian community of GCC held on January 28 and 29 in Dubai, the UAE discussed the crucial topic of “Indian Migrant Workers in the Gulf – Welfare and Social Security by the Government of India.” The issues of implementation of bilateral labour agreements (BLAs) and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were also discussed.

The issues discussed in the meeting were represented to the PM through a letter by Bheem Reddy Mandha, president of Emigrants Welfare Forum, on Monday.

Bheem Reddy, in his letter, emphasized the need to take steps for the social security of gulf labourers. Expand Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) to include natural death coverage alongside accident insurance for both ECR and ECNR passport holders. Implement a comprehensive social security scheme encompassing insurance and pension for Indian migrant workers in the Gulf. create a reintegration, rehabilitation, and resettlement scheme for returning migrants.

Besides modernizing the emigration Act 1983 with a new emigration bill, establish joint committees with Gulf nations for regular review of bilateral labor agreements and MoUs. He wanted the government to provide legal aid to secure end of service benefits (EOSB) from Gulf employers and abolish the ECR/ECNR passport categorization; advocate for a single passport type. Implementation of mandatory pre-departure orientation and training (PDOT) for all emigrants, offering incentives to remittance senders, similar to Bangladesh’s 2.5% program, mandate registration with Indian missions abroad and at exit points in India for all citizens.

Reserve quotas in educational institutions for children of Gulf workers studying in India, inclusion of Gulf migrants and returnees in existing social welfare schemes, regardless of ratio card status are other demands mentioned in the letter.