GEM registration begins at NTPC-Ramagundam

Selected girl students from various government schools in villages surrounding NTPC power station along with their parents came down to get themselves registered for the four week workshop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Students registering their names for NTPC's girl empowerment mission 2023 at NTPC on Tuesday.

Peddapalli: Registration for the Girl Empowerment Mission-2023 taken up by National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam began at the Kakatiya Auditorium, NTPC permanent township here.

Selected girl students from various government schools in villages surrounding the NTPC power station along with their parents came down to get themselves registered for the four week workshop. The residential workshop aims to make the girls self-reliant and confident in all walks of life through education, health, extra-curricular and self-defence programmes. It further creates a room for the children to showcase their talents and capabilities.

As a part of its corporate social responsibility, NTPC Ramagundam has already been running and supporting several programmes for the wellbeing and empowerment of women residing in the neighbourhood of its plants.