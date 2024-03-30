‘Not a stationary footpath’: Kunal Kamra refuses to apologize for Salman Khan jokes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 March 2024, 10:22 AM

Hyderabad: Comedian Kunal Kamra is making waves in the news after he targeted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in his recent stand-up routine.

Kamra’s remarks, which included jokes about Salman Khan‘s actions and industry influence, have stirred up a debate on social media. While some users criticized Kamra’s comments, others defended his right to freedom of speech. In response, Kunal stated that he would not apologize, saying, “I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath & I don’t apologize for jokes anymore…”

The controversy escalated when reports emerged of Salman Khan considering legal action against Kamra for defamation. In response, Kamra stood firm, refusing to apologize and emphasizing his commitment to comedy. The incident has reignited discussions on the boundaries of humor and celebrity criticism in the entertainment industry.

I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath & I don’t apologies for jokes anymore… https://t.co/TjSAlb1bUd — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 29, 2024