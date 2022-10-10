Genpact emerge champions of Corporate Cricket Premier League

Hyderabad: Genpact India Pvt Ltd emerged champions of the Confederation of Indian Industry Telangana Corporate Cricket Premier League held at the Vijay Anand Cricket Ground, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the summit clash, Genpact recorded an eight-wicket win over Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to lift the title. Batting first, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), riding on Suresh Malli 46 and Sreedhar Ganji 37-run knock, posted 136/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Genpact openers scored 57-run partnership to lead their side to home. Genpact’s Ahmed Habib Khan was awarded the player of the match while Nellikanti Shiva Shankar adjudged as the player of the tournament.

Brief scores: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) 136/4 in 20 overs (Suresh Malli 46, Sreedhar Ganji 37) lost to Genpact India Pvt Ltd 137/2 in 19.1 overs.