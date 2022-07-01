Get on ‘track’ with geography

Hyderabad: It is important to have knowledge about the Indian railways, which has been one of the prominent sectors of the country

These practice questions focusing on World and Indian Geography will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Match the following:

Set I Set II

A. Rail Wheel Factory 1. Patiala

B. Rail Coach Factory 2. Chennai

C. Integral Coach Factory 3. Kapurthala

D. Diesel Loco modernisation works 4. Bengaluru

A B C D

a. 1 2 3 4

b. 4 3 2 1

c. 3 1 2 4

d. 4 1 2 3

Ans: B

2. Which railway line runs along the Indian west coast parallel to Arabian Sea and Western Ghats?

a. South Central Railway b. Konkan Railways

c. Southern Railway d. South Eastern Railway

Ans: b

Explanation: The Konkan Railways passes through 3 states of India – Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. It runs along the Indian west-coast parallel to Arabian Sea and Western Ghats. It is an extremely beautiful and scenic route running from Maharashtra till Karnataka.

3. What is the world ranking of Indian Railway network?

a.1st b. 2nd c. 3rd d. 4th

Ans: c

Explanation: Indian Railway is the 3rd largest rail network in the world after US and China. It is a multi-gauge, multi-traction system.

4. Consider the following statements regarding the impact of Economic liberalisation and industrialisation in India:

i. The process of industrialisation in India can be divided into two parts – before and after 1992

ii. In August 1992, Government of India took a bold step by changing its economic policies from State control to market forces

iii. The immediate cause of these changes in economic policy was to tide over balance of payment crises but having wide social, economic, political and geographical implications

Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

a. Only i b. i and ii c. ii and iii d. All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The process of industrialisation in India can be divided into two parts – before and after 1992. During first forty years after independence, the Indian economy had diversified and expanded very fast. But this growth was characterised by rigid controls and regulations. In August 1992, the Government of India took a bold step by changing its economic policies from the State control to market forces. A need was felt to give more responsibility to private capital and enterprise, both domestic as well as foreign. In response to this, the new industrial policy of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation was adopted in August 1992. The immediate cause of these changes in economic policy was to tide over balance of payment crises but having wide social, economic, political and geographical implications.

5. Consider the following statements regarding the distribution of cotton textile industry in India:

i. These mills are located in more than 88 centres in different parts of the country.

ii. Majority of cotton textile mills are still located in the cotton growing areas of the Great Plains and peninsular India.

5. Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

a. Only i b. Only ii c. Both i and ii d. Neither i nor ii

Ans: c

6. Which of the following railway is not recognised by UNESCO World heritage Site?

a. Darjeeling-Himalayan Railway b. Nilgiri Mountain Railway

c. Kalka-Shimla Railway d. North-Eastern Railway

Ans: d

To be continued…