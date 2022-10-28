Get rid of smelly feet this winter with simple hacks

Although there are easy ways to tackle it, people are usually unaware of how to go about it and end up feeling under-confident about themselves.

Hyderabad: Are you scared of taking off your shoes when people are around you? Having smelly feet is not just embarrassing in social situations or when in the proximity of your better half but also quite uncomfortable to your own self. Sweating excessively, bad foot hygiene, or wearing socks for prolonged periods in winter can all contribute to bad foot odour.

Here, we list simple tips and tricks you can follow to fight that pungent smell coming from your feet:

Exfoliate your feet to get rid of dead skill cells to make sure they are smell-proof.

While having a shower every day, make sure you scrub your feet, including in between your toes.

Every time you wash your feet, make sure you towel dry as well because it stops bacteria from building up.

Fungus in your toenails can also contribute to bad smells, so make sure you get a pedicure at a salon or at home at least once a month.

Try to alternate your footwear every now and then because wearing the same footwear for prolonged periods can also lead to a build-up of bacteria and smell. Also, make sure you keep all your shoes and sandals clean.

If excessive sweat is why you’re struggling with bad feet odour, then invest in a quality antiperspirant and make it a habit of using it before you put on your footwear.

Dip your feet in Epsom salt water or vinegar solutions every now and then to tackle bad bacteria in your feet.

Consult a dermatologist if the situation still prevails as it could be a hint of an underlying health condition.