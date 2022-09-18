| Get Your Basic Chemistry Concepts Right

Get your basic chemistry concepts right

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

These practice questions focusing on general science will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

Consider the following differences between metals and non-metals:

1) While the oxides of metals are basic in nature, oxides of non-metals are acidic in nature

2) While most of the metals are solid at room temperature, most of non-metals are gaseous at room temperature

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) 1 Only b) 2 Only c) Both 1 & 2 d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

What is the property of matter by which a body tends to regain its original configuration after the removal of deforming force known as?

a) Plasticity b) Ductility c) Elasticity d) Malleability

Ans: c

Explanation: The property of matter because of which a body tends to regain its original shape and size after the deforming force is removed is called its elasticity. Whereas plasticity is that property of matter by virtue of which it does not regain its original shape and size after the removal of deforming force.

Which of the following is the unit of Strain?

a) Newton b) Kg c) Watt d) None of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: As Strain is the ratio of two like quantities, it has no dimensions and units. Strain = Change in configuration/Original configuration.

Which of the following compounds of sodium is generally prepared by Solvay process?

a) Sodium Carbonate b) Sodium Hydroxide

c) Sodium Chloride d) All of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: Sodium carbonate is generally prepared by Solvay process.

What happens to the non-metallic character of elements in the p-block of the periodic table?

a) Non-metallic character decreases down the group

b) Non-metallic character increases down the group

c) No fixed pattern

d) None

Ans: a

Explanation: The non-metallic character of elements decreases down the group. In fact, the heaviest element in each p-block group is the most metallic in nature.

Which of the following is a correct statement about minerals and ores?

a) All minerals are ores

b) All ores are minerals

c) Minerals are the native form in which various metals exist

d) Ores are usually used to extract metals economically

Ans: a

Explanation: All ores are minerals but all minerals are not ores. Minerals are the native form in which various metals exist and ores are those minerals which are used to extract metals economically.

Which of the following is not a Halide mineral?

a) Cryolite b) Carnalite c) Calamine d) Fluorite

Ans: c

Explanation: Calamine is an ore of Zinc (ZnCO3). Cryolite, Carnalite and Fluorite are examples of halide minerals.

Which of the following refining methods works on the principle that impurities are more soluble in the melt than in the solid state of the metal?

a) Liquation b) Electrolytic refining

c) Zone refining d) Vapour Phase refining

Ans: c

Explanation: Zone refining works on the principle that impurities are more soluble in the melt than in the solid state of the metal. This method is very useful for producing semiconductors.

