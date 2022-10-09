Get a grasp on Indian geography

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Jog waterfalls is a plunge type waterfall situated in the Western Ghats of Shivamogga District, Karnataka.

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Indian geography will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which of the following rivers originated from Amarkantak of the Maikal hills?

a) Narmada b) Tapti c) Mahi d) Mahanadi

Ans: a

Explanation: The Narmada River originates from Amarkantak of the Maikal hills (Chattisgarh). It flows between the Vindhya and Satpura ranges.

2. Which among the following matches of rivers and their sources are correct?

1. Sabarmati – Aravalli Hills 2. Mahi – Vindhyan Hills

3. Tapti – Satpura Range 4. Luni – Aravalli Hills

Choose the correct option from the codes given below:

a) 1 & 2 c) 1, 2 & 3 c) 2, 3 & 4 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: d

3. Which among the following are the plunge type waterfalls of India?

1. Jog waterfalls 2. Nohkalikai falls 3. Chitrakoot falls

Choose the correct option from the codes given below:

a) 1 & 2 b) 1 & 3 c) 2 & 3 d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: a

Explanation: In plunge type waterfalls, the water descends vertically. Jog waterfalls and Nohkalikai falls are the plunge type waterfalls of India.

4. What percent of the geographical area of India is covered under dense forest?

a) 3.02% b) 5.19% c) 7.15% d) 9.82%

Ans: a

Explanation: 3.02% of the geographical area of India is covered under dense forest. 9.38% is the moderately dense forest and 9.26% is open forest.

5. Which of the following metals is found at Hutti, Kolar and Ramgiri in India?

a) Gold b) Aluminium c) Copper d) Silver

Ans: a

Explanation: Hutti, Kolar and Ramgiri are the famous places for gold mines in India.

6. Economically, the most important rocks in India are which of the following types?

a) Cuddpah rocks b) Vindhyan rocks

c) Dharwar rocks d) Gondwana rocks

Ans: c

Explanation: Economically, the most important rocks in India are Dharwar rocks. It is a highly metamorphosed sedimentary rock.

7. Bishrampur is famous for which of the following mines?

a) Iron ore b) Coal c) Manganese d) Copper ore

Ans: b

Explanation: Bishrampur, situated in Chhattisgarh, is famous for its coal mines.

8. Which of the following groups of states accounts for about 90% of the annual coal production in India?

a) Orissa, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

b) Jharkhand, Orissa and West Bengal

c) Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

c) Jharkhand, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh

Ans: b

9. Which of the following is the correct sequence of the nuclear power plants of India in the increasing order of their installed power generation capacity?

a) Kaiga-Tarapur-Narora-Rawatbhata

b) Tarapur-Narora-Kaiga-Rawatbhata

c) Rawatbhata-Narora-Kaiga-Tarapur

d) Narora-Kaiga-Rawatbhata-Tarapur

Ans: d

10. Which among the following is the oldest nuclear power station in India?

a) Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant b) Narora Atomic Power Station

c) Tarapur Atomic Power Station d) Kakrapar Atomic Power Station

Ans: c

Explanation: Tarapur Atomic Power Station is the oldest nuclear power station in India. It is located in Maharashtra and was established in the year 1969.

11. Which among the following matches of classification of resources and their examples are correct?

1. Basic inexhaustible resource – Solar energy

2. Conventional non-renewable resource – Coal

3. Non-conventional renewable resource – Hydel Power

4. Non- conventional non-renewable resource – Natural gas

Choose the correct option from the codes given below:

a) 1 & 2 b) 1, 3 & 4 c) 2, 3 & 4 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: d

Explanation: Example of basic inexhaustible resource is solar energy. Example of conventional non-renewable resource is coal. Example of non-conventional renewable resource is hydel power. Example of non-conventional non-renewable resource is natural gas.

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…