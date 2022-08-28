Inside look into Indian polity

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

It is essential to note down questions related to the President’s Rule and Special Purpose Agency.

These practice questions focusing on modern Indian polity will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Who is authorised to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court of India?

[A] Chief Justice of India [B] Parliament

[C] President [D] The Law Commission

Ans: B

2. Where has the Constitution declared the seat of the Supreme Court of India?

[A] Mumbai [B] Hyderabad [C] Delhi [D] Chennai

Ans: C

3. Which Article of the Constitution of India deals with Appellate Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court?

[A] Article 130 [B] Article 131 [C] Article 133 [D] Article 134

Ans: C

4. What is the judgement of IR Coelho case (2007) on the power of judicial review?

[A] Immunity from judicial review for acts under Ninth Schedule

[B] No blanket immunity from judicial review for acts under Ninth Schedule

[C] Judicial review is not a basic feature of Constitution

[D] None of the above

Ans: B

5. Where was the President’s Rule imposed for the first time under Article 356?

[A] Bihar [B] Uttar Pradesh [C] Travancore-Cochin [D] PEPSU

Ans: D

6. Which of the following in the consequence when a no-confidence motion is passed against the council of ministers in legislative assembly?

[A] The concerned minister resigns [B] All the ministers have to resign

[C] Lok Sabha is dissolved [D] None of the above

Ans: B

7. How much majority in the State assembly is required for creation or abolition of legislative council of state?

[A] Simple Majority [B] Special Majority

[C] Special Majority with ratification from half of the states [D] Absolute Majority

Ans: B

8. Who has the power of the adjournment as well as adjournment sine die in the State legislature?

[A] Prime Minister [B] Governor [C] Presiding officer [D] None of the above

Ans: C

9. What is the tenure of a judge of a high court in India?

[A] 25 years [B] 30 years [C] 35 years [D] None

Ans: D

10. Which article provides free legal aid to the poor and weaker sections of the society and ensures justice for all?

[A] Article 38 [B] Article 39 [C] Article 39A [D] Article 40

Ans: C

11. The family courts are established by State governments in consultation with?

[A] Supreme Court [B] Chief Justice of India [C] High Court [D] Cabinet

Ans: C

12. Who elects the State Election Commissioner?

[A] President [B] Parliament [C] Governor [D] State legislature

Ans: C

13. Who has the power to establish municipalities in union Territories?

[A] State legislature [B] Parliament of India

[C] Governor [D] None of the above

Ans: B

14. Which of the following bodies is a Special Purpose Agency?

[A] Water supply and sewerage boards [B] Electricity supply boards

[C] Town improvement trusts [D] All of them

Ans: D

15. The State legislature can make which of the following provisions for the panchayats?

1. Levy, collect and appropriate taxes, duties, tolls and fees.

2. Provide for making grants-in-aid to the panchayats from the consolidated fund of the state.

3. Provide for constitution of funds for crediting all moneys of the panchayats.

Select the correct options from the codes given below:

[A] Only 1 & 2 [B] Only 1 & 3 [C] Only 2 & 3 [D] 1, 2 & 3

Ans: D

