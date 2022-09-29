| Ace Indian History To Excel In Exam

Ace Indian history to excel in exam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on general studies will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

Lucknow pact was signed in

a) December 1929 b) January 1915

c) December 1916 d) January 1917

Ans: c

A separate Electorate was given to the Muslims in _______.

a) 1892 b) 1909 c) 1919 d) 1935

Ans: b

Muslim League was established in

a) 1906 b) 1909 c) 1911 d) 1916

Ans: a

Who was known as Frontier Gandhi?

a) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad b) Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan

c) Sheikh Abdullah d) Nawab Salimmullah

Ans: b

Direct Action Day was celebrated on

a) August 16, 1943 b) January 26, 1930

e) August 15, 1947 d) August 16, 1946

Ans: d

Bangladesh was established in

a) 1948 b) 1952 c) 1971 d) 1975

Ans: c

Unionist Party belonged to

a) Punjab b) Bengal

c) Madras d) All of these

Ans: a

Which of the following options is correct?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru favoured a strong Centre

b) Dr. Ambedkar was chairman of the Drafting Committee

(c) The Constituent Assembly passed the Constitution on November 26, 1949

d) Hindi was made national language

Ans: a

Consider the following events and pick the correct option:

1. Wavel plan 2. Cabinet mission

3. Direct Action Day 4. Formation of interim government

a) 1, 2, 3, 4 b) 1, 2, 4, 3 c) 2, 1, 3, 4 d) 3, 4, 2, 1

Ans: a

Choose the correct option:

a) Muslim League demanded Pakistan in 1940

b) Cabinet Mission came to India in March 1946

c) Lord Mountbatten arrived in India in 1947

d) All of these

Ans: d

Indian Constitution came into force on _______.

a) January 26, 1946 b) August 15, 1947

c) January 26, 1950 d) August 15, 1950

Ans: c

When was the rough sketch of the Constitution passed by the Constituent Assembly?

a) December 26, 1948 b) January 26, 1950

c) November 26, 1949 d) December 26, 1946

Ans: c

How many sessions of the Constituent Assembly were held?

a) 8 b) 9 c) 10 d) 11

Ans: d

Who was the President of Constituent Assembly?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru b) BR Ambedkar

c) Dr. Rajendra Prasad d) Sardar Patel

Ans: c

Mahatma Gandhi wanted to make _______ language as the national language.

a) Hindustani b) Hindi c) Tamil d) Urdu

Ans: a

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…