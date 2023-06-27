Ghatkesar police arrest four for attempt to murder

The Ghatkesar police arrested four persons who allegedly attempted to murder a man after kidnapping him over financial issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 27 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police arrested four persons who allegedly attempted to murder a man after kidnapping him on Sunday over financial issues.

The arrested persons are identified as G Chakradhar Goud (35), M Goutham Raju (33), A Narsinga Rao (35) and B Vinod (37).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Malkajgiri) D Janaki said, a woman Arushika Reddy was into a relationship with the victim Avinash Reddy in 2015 and had taken a loan of Rs. 30 lakh from him.

Initially, both of them became close friends and later decided to get married. However the woman started avoiding Avinash and instead got married to Chakradhar in 2018.

Since a couple of weeks, Avinash Reddy was making phone calls to the woman and demanding repayment of the loan amount. “Chakradhar through WhatsApp sent a message to Avinash and assured to clear the loan amount. He asked Avinash to meet him at Ghatkesar to settle the issue,” said D Janaki.

Believing him, Avinash went near Vandana Hotel at Ghatkesar where Chakradhar along with his associates attacked him and robbed his mobile phone and tried to force him into their car. “Avinash escaped from the spot and approached the police. On a complaint made by him, the Ghatkesar police registered a case and arrested the four persons,” said the official.

Chakradhar who is a Bhartiya Janata Party leader from Siddipet is previously involved in nine criminal cases including cheating.