GHMC bans cellar excavation during monsoons in Hyderabad

GHMC on Monday banned excavation of new cellars in the city during the entire upcoming monsoon season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 AM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday banned excavation of new cellars in the city during the entire upcoming monsoon season.

To prevent untoward incidents from taking place during the monsoons, the GHMC Town Planning Wing has been instructed by the GHMC Commissioner to inspect construction sites in Hyderabad and identify the structures where cellars have been excavated.

The GHMC officials will also inspect the sites where cellar excavations are in progress and at those sites, besides verifying the cellar setbacks and ensuring they are built as per the sanctioned building plan, notices will be issued immediately for taking up safety measures.

The immediate safety measures include, soil strengthening, construction of retaining wall, barricading and making sure the water is not stagnant in the cellars.

In case of non-compliance with the notice, action will be taken to stop further work, and GHMC officials will initiate the process to revoke the building permits accorded, cancel builder’s license, in addition to filing a criminal case of negligence against them.

According to the order issued by the GHMC, if the cellar is already dug and works are not in progress, the safety of the surrounding structures has to be checked and precautionary measures should be in place. At such sites, immediate action should be taken for the closure of cellars and the debris should be transported to the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant.

As a part of monsoon preparedness, special attention should be given to the areas where there are sloppy terrains, rock-cutting sites and places where there are chances of land slide. If required the GHMC officials should relocate the people staying residing below the sloppy terrain, the orders said.