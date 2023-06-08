| Ghmc Comes Up With Concrete Plan To Address Monsoon Issues

GHMC comes up with concrete plan to address monsoon issues

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday said it has come up with a concrete plan to address issues related to monsoon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: In addition to revamping the existing storm-water drain network in the city to address urban flooding, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday said it has come up with a concrete plan to address issues related to monsoon.

The new aspects of this year’s monsoon action plan include handing over communication sets to GHMC ward officers, procurement of a truck equipped with a command control room, and procurement of advance equipment used by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The truck with officials from various departments stationed in it for better coordination and quick rescue operations, will be used in case of major accidents including fire mishaps, floods, building collapse etc.

The other measures taken up this year ahead of the monsoon include increasing the number of DRF teams and keeping in standby Advance Life Suppor Ambulances. The DRF’s monsoon action plan was announced here on Thursday by the GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) Director, N Prakash Reddy.

“The DRF teams will be stationed at the strategic locations covering vulnerable inundation/water stagnation points in GHMC limits,” he said.