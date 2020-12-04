GHMC elections a farce: Bandi Sanjay

In a late night media conference on Thursday, Sanjay Kumar accused the State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi of conniving with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in issuing the circular to facilitate tilting the balance in favour of TRS candidates.

Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the State Election Commission issued a circular to all the counting officials that ballot papers that were marked with ink pens should also be taken into consideration when counting of votes for the GHMC elections is taken up on Friday at 8am.

In a late night media conference on Thursday, Sanjay Kumar accused the State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi of conniving with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in issuing the circular to facilitate tilting the balance in favour of TRS candidates. “Right from the time when the GHMC election notification was issued till polling and now counting processes, there have been large-scale irregularities in whatever the SEC did,” the BJP president said, and demanded a high-level probe into the entire episode.

The BJP leader said it was strange that such a circular should be issued when only a wooden block stamp is used to mark a voter’s choice of candidate and party on the ballot paper. “There is a lot of mischief going on that includes the involvement of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, among other officials,” he said.

Asked if the BJP would take any action to stall the process of counting on Friday, he said the party would explore all avenues including legal options to stop the process. “We will fight through courts and will also come on to the streets if require,” he said, and alleged that the entire GHMC election process was a fraud.

Sanjay Kumar also warned that there was no question of the BJP ‘allowing’ the Chief Minister, the SEC and the TRS to get away scot free for the alleged irregularities in the GHMC elections.

