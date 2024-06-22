Prajavani at GHMC head office on Monday

Those with long-standing civic problems can directly walk in to meet the officers and register their complaints.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 09:25 PM

Hyderabad: Public grievance redressal program Prajavani will be held at GHMC head office on June 24 from 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

Those who cannot travel, can call 040-23222182 to speak with senior officials of the corporation. Grievances will also be received at GHMC zonal and circle offices.