GHMC Mayor directs officials to expedite relief measures

Accompanied by Zonal Commissioners and other elected public representatives, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan visited Singareni Colony and enquired about the relief measures being taken up by the GHMC with the residents

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday inspected several rain-affected areas in the city and directed officials to expedite the relief measures and restore normalcy in a couple of days. Accompanied by Zonal Commissioners and other elected public representatives, he visited Singareni Colony and enquired about the relief measures being taken up by the GHMC with the residents.

The Mayor also visited a relief camp set up at Social Welfare Hostel, Vivekananda Government School, where residents were being provided food and shelter. The Mayor instructed officials to conduct medical checkups and provide masks to the residents and ensure they maintain physical distance.

Later in the evening, the Mayor accompanied Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy during his visit to Ramanthapur and neighbouring areas which were flooded due to overflowing water from Pedda Cheruvu and Chinna Cheruvu.

Expressing satisfaction over the relief measures being taken up by the State government and GHMC, Reddy wanted officials to construct a storm water drain from Pedda Cheruvu to River Musi for a permanent solution to flooding at residential colonies in Ramanthapur and Habsiguda.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .