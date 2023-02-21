GHMC Mayor orders inquiry into stray dogs attack incident

Meanwhile, to address the issue related to stray dogs attacking people, especially children, the GHMC is planning to start an exclusive dog adoption programme in all its 30 circles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Following the death of a four-year-old boy after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Amberbet, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi ordered an inquiry into the whole incident.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the Mayor said, “the incident that claimed the life of a child is very unfortunate. On behalf of the State government, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing assistance to the boy’s parents.”

The GHMC in a report said the Veterinary Officer of Amberpet Circle on coming to know about the stray dogs attack on the child rushed to the spot and enquired into it. The officials were informed by the locals that the boy was alone and reportedly holding food in a carry bag, following which the dogs attacked him.

Meanwhile, to address the issue related to stray dogs attacking people, especially children, the GHMC is planning to start an exclusive dog adoption programme in all its 30 circles. As per the initial plan, the corporation has set a target of 600 dog adoptions every month in its jurisdiction with the help of citizens.

“We can create awareness about dog feeding points and their adoption besides ensuring adequate drinking water for strays and deployment of staff at areas where dog bite complaints are reported frequently,” the Mayor said.

These measures to curb the dog bite incidents are in addition to the ongoing measures including Animal Birth Control-cum-Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) programme to contain the street dog population and prevent Rabies disease. As per GHMC records, the corporation has conducted sterilisation to 50,091 street dogs in 2020-21, 73,601 in 2021-22 and 40,155 in 2022-23.

“There are around 5.75 lakh street dogs in the city and among them 75 per cent have been sterilized,” the Mayor said.