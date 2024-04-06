GHMC reacts to food safety complaint

After receiving a complaint on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the poor quality of cakes sold by Pista House in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has promptly notified the relevant food safety teams in the respective zone.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 07:52 PM

A user who goes by Karvendhan on the platform has tweeted videos and a picture of what he called a Banana Cake, and wrote, “Beware All! Bought a Banana cake from Pista house Uppal, yesterday (5th) evening.

Saw the below scenario morning and how could this be acceptable. Expiry Date is till 10th Apr. Food safety has become a joke in Hyderabad, even from well known outlets (sic),” He went on to attach the bill for the purchased item.

Reacting to the tweet, multiple other users responded with their own issues regarding food safety in the city. “Agree, food safety has become a real joke. I don’t know what the responsible authorities are doing. Is there any authority who checks food and its safety? If yes then are they sleeping or what,” wrote another user.