GHMC standing committee election to be held on March 7

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: After a delay of newly three-months, the election for the 15-member Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee will be held on March 7.

The notification for the standing committee elections will be published on Friday, February 16 and candidates can submit their nominations from February 20 to 27, excluding February 25, which is a Sunday. The list of nominations received will be published on the last day after scrutiny on February 28.

Nominations can be withdrawn before 3 pm on March 2 and the final list of contesting candidates will be published on the same day. Counting of votes will begin after 3 pm on March 7 and the results will be declared subsequently. A total of 147 ward members will participate in the electoral process and each voter will have as many votes as there are members to be elected.

Comprising of 15 corporators headed by the Mayor, the GHMC standing committee takes important policy decisions and meets once a week in the presence of the Commissioner and other heads of the departments to consider proposals.

According to rules, any GHMC development work which requires funds from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore must be approved by the standing committee while works of less than Rs 2 crore can be approved by the GHMC Commissioner or Zonal Commissioners.