GHMC tags households to Swachh Auto Tippers

These meetings saw the participation of SHGs, Swachh Auto Tippers (SAT) drivers and Slum Level Federation members.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 10:57 PM

Hyderabad: As part of the weekly Basti Action Plan being implemented to realise 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection, the GHMC has conducted 1,499 meetings in communities so far.

Identifying the major garbage collection gaps in slum areas, 1.87 lakh households have been tagged to SATs.

To make people aware of the consequences of littering garbage, 863 rallies and 1,006 awareness sessions have been conducted so far, with the other 1,499 concentrating only on the elimination of the garbage vulnerable points.

Since the vending centres are also a source of garbage production, 212 Town Vending Committee meetings have also been organised.