GHMC to add 650 more Swachh autos

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: To improve sanitation and ensure effective collection of garbage, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is adding 650 more Swachh Auto Tippers (SAT) and extending the reach of door-to-door garbage collection across the city. As part of Swachh City initiative, the civic body will be providing these 650 SATs to all the 30 circles in addition to the existing 2,500 vehicles.

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, Mayor G Vijayalakshmi and GHMC Commisioner DS Lokesh Kumar will be launching 325 of these vehicles at Necklace Road on Thursday. According to the GHMC, the allotment of autos is purely based on the number of uncovered areas in each circle and is transparent. The procurement of vehicles is under driver-cum-owner scheme in which 10 per cent of the cost of the vehicle is borne by the beneficiary. The remaining cost is borne by GHMC by taking finance from Canara Bank at the rate of 8 per cent per annum for 72 months.

The vehicles are provided by Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited selected through tender process at the rate of Rs 6,86,701 per each vehicle. The total cost of the project is Rs 44.63 crore. Each auto will be covering 600 households every day and these vehicles will collect segregated garbage and transfer to the transfer stations.