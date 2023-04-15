KTR reviews monsoon preparedness in Telangana

Minister KT Rama Rao directed both the elected representatives and officials to diligently complete all pending tasks by June 1, ahead of the monsoon season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

File Photo: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of Hyderabad and other municipalities across Telangana for the impending monsoon season.

During the meeting, the Minister emphatically directed both the elected representatives and officials to diligently complete all pending tasks by June 1, ahead of the monsoon season, to avert any possibility of flooding and inconvenience to the public

The review meeting was attended by MLAs from the city, senior officials from MA&UD, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), CDMA and ENC departments. The meeting extensively deliberated on the progress of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), with a detailed review of the ongoing works and their status.

The MLAs from Musheerabad, Amberpet, LB Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Serlingampally and other constituencies participated in the meeting.

The Minister conducted a comprehensive inquiry with each of the MLAs to ascertain the status of SNDP works in their respective constituencies, addressing any obstacles or delays encountered. He meticulously sought details about each nala to ensure that all areas were safeguarded against inundation during the monsoons.

The Minister asked the officials to take decisive action against agencies that were failing to meet deadlines, and emphasized the need to expedite any pending works. He also instructed the MLAs to conduct regular site visits to ensure timely completion of the projects, holding both the officials and agencies accountable for their commitments.

Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, C Malla Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh and others participated in the meeting.