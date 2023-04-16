Neglected open spaces in Hyderabad to be metamorphosed into vibrant living spaces

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: Neglected open spaces in the city that have turned into eyesores with garbage and debris dumped for years, will be metamorphosed into vibrant living spaces using Urban Acupuncture.

For rejuvenation of public open spaces through meaningful urban design, the Municipal Administration and (MA&UD) department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hyderabad Urban Lab Foundation.

The HUL lead by Anant Maringanti has come forward to promote well thought out design solutions for urban infrastructure and aesthetic deficits by working in neighbourhoods in an urban acupuncture mode.

Following a detailed presentation by the Hyderabad Urban Lab Foundation to MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao which was also attended by MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar, the MoU was signed to promote sustainable models, tools, and best practices for low-cost urban innovation and sustainable urbanization.

Almost all localities in the city have open spaces which are often neglected, used to dump garbage/construction debris and over a period of time turn into a place used for illegal activities. The MAUD department along with Revenue department and GHMC will identify and inventorise such land parcels and develop them into meaningful public activities such as libraries, play areas, social gathering place, a point for economic convergence.

The term ‘urban acupuncture’ was coined by Jaime Lerner to describe interventions which can “heal, improve and create positive chain reaction”. Examples include making the place safe for women and children, efficient public toilets, rejuvenated local markets, and reclaiming such lands.

Accordingly, HUL would work in partnership with the local stakeholders, private organisations, architecture students and colleges, non-profit and philanthropic sectors. This initiative aims to promote well-thought-out design solutions for the informal settlements like slums, abandoned and open places, stepped spaces and places that witness rapid urbanisation.

Citizens were requested to send the list of such open spaces (Twitter @TSmaudonline or @ghmconline or contact local Dy Commissioner / Zonal Commissioner of GHMC) which are in their neighbourhood and are neglected/misused/likely to get encroached so that all such locations could be developed meaningfully.