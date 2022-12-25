Haritha Haram: Over 20 crore sapling plantations targeted in 2024

The Forest Department is targeting plantation of 20.02 crore saplings as part of Haritha Haram in 2024. This is after the department planted 20.25 crore saplings under the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Forest Department is targeting plantation of 20.02 crore saplings as part of Haritha Haram in 2024. This is after the department planted 20.25 crore saplings under the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram against a target of 19.54 crore this year.

Like this year, the department officials hope more saplings to be planted than the set target next year as well.

For effective implementation and advance planning, the department has already communicated the district-wise targets set for 2024. Among all the districts, the highest target of 82.49 lakh has been set for Rangareddy, followed by 66.06 lakh for Nalgonda and 65.73 for Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

In 2023, Rangareddy topped the list with highest plantations of 78.57 lakh saplings. Nalgonda planted the second highest plantations of 65.05 lakh and Bhadradri Kothagudem planted 65.40 lakh saplings.

Generally, the plantation drives were planned in a way to complete the exercise by November-December every year. The targets are set to the district well in advance to ensure proper planning for effective planation.

Lot of planning goes into conducting the plantation drives during Haritha Haram season annually.

District administration have to identify suitable locations and dig pits for plantations, besides convening coordination meetings with all the departments, said a senior official from the forest department.

This apart, depending upon on the local requirement and conditions, district administrations seek specific species. Based on their requirements, saplings have to be arranged and supplied before the commencement of the season, the official explained.

In tune with the district-wise targets, department-wise targets are also set for the year 2024 and the same have been communicated to the Head of Departments.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development has been set the highest target of planting 10.09 crore saplings. Panchayatraj and Rural Development department is given a target of 6.37 crore plantations.