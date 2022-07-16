GHMC to train unemployed youth from economically weaker sections

Hyderabad: In a new initiative, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to provide skill development training and skill upgradation training for unemployed youth hailing from economically weaker sections (EWS).

This employment generation programme will be taken up in collaboration with a NGO, Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF), and priority for training will be for women and slum dwellers.

On a pilot basis, the training will start in Serilingampally and based on the outcome, it will be replicated in over 1,400 slums in a phased manner. Around 600 beneficiaries will be trained every year as part of the project and several reputed companies have also partnered with LCF, according to the GHMC.

The courses in which the identified youth and women are to be trained include accounts executive, investment banking, software development and testing, web development, nursing assistant, electrician, beauty and wellness. Training will also be offered in IT and ITES including Java, Data Entry, non-voice Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), web designing, computer hardware etc.

The course duration ranges from three to six months and the mode of training will be a mix of online and physical with the certification to be issued by LCF.

The civic body will enter into an agreement with LCF to provide skill development training to slum dwellers aged between 18 years to 35 years and based on the education qualification and skills, placement will be given through LCF in various companies.

In Pune Municipal Corporation, the LFC has provided 7,200 jobs out of 11,000 persons who registered with them. Every year they are providing training to about 600 people without charging any fee, the GHMC said in a press release.

“GHMC jurisdiction has 4,846 colonies and 1,466 notified and non-notified slums. To improve the living standard of slum dwellers, this employment generation programme is being taken up,” said an official.